Lucero hits with photo of his face without makeup

One of the most beloved singers in Mexico is Lucero and, in addition to her talent, the Mexican is one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment.

Now that we start a new decade, ‘the bride of America’ was seen on Instagram without a single drop of makeup… And yes it looks divine!

And is that at 50, Lucerito looks flawless skin, free of imperfections and with just a couple of visible wrinkles.

In the image we see the Mexican look in a bikini and posing at the side camera to capture her best profile.

He accompanied the postcard of the following legend:

“#Thank you to God for an unforgettable 2019. 🌟🎉💖 May 2020 fill you with love and happiness from day 1. # luceromomentos2019 ″

The comments on Lucero's impressive physical beauty did not wait, and the image already exceeds 118 thousand "likes":

WOOOOO what BEAUTY 😍😍😍😍😍 ”. “Oh my Lu !!! how beautiful you look natural, I love it when you post photos like this 😍❤️ ”. “Seeing you so natural, so relaxed, so Lucero, is what makes me the most happy !! 😍😍 ”

