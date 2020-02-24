Lucero could star in remake of "The Privilege of Amar"

The actress and singer bright Star Looking for an opportunity to return to the small screen with a soap opera and it seems that he did casting to star in the remake of "The privilege of loving".

The revelation was made by the show reporter Alex Kaffie, after it became known that they are already working on the "rehash" from the popular soap opera of 1998.

The melodrama that was then starred by Adela Noriega and René Strickler could be back soon, so auditions are already done to find the protagonists of the story.

Kaffie explained that this new version, which will be recorded in February and will have 30 chapters, will probably feature the participation of Lucero, Ernesto Laguardia, Gabriel Soto and Carlos Ferro.

It should be noted that in 1998 the history of "The privilege of loving" It was not the only one that became popular among the public, because the musical theme that was performed by the own one was also successful Lucero and his then partner, singer Manuel Mijares.

