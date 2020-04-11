Lucero and Mijares' daughter has fun with her friends; filter photos

Share it:

Lucerito Mijrares Hogaza, daughter of the famous singers Lucero and Manuel Mijares, is captured next to several of her friends in fun. In some photos that are filtered and placed on the Instagram account @luceritomijaresfan, he looks happy in life.

Lucerito, the eldest daughter of Manuel Mijares and Lucerito, who is 15 years old, is quite a celebrity due to the fact that she is the daughter of the aforementioned singers, and although she does not have personal social networks so far, images always come to light her.

In the Instagram account @luceritomijaresfan, defined as a "support account for #princesa Lucerito", several personal photos of Lucerito are placed, who every day looks more like his mother.

In one of the images, Lucerito appears next to several of his friends, smiling and wearing elegant outfits.

Lucerito has many fans on the aforementioned Instagram account and they are in charge of filling them with compliments:

What beautiful girls ”,“ Hum, beautiful ”,“ Beautiful ”,“ What pretty and nice little girls… a hug from Chile ”,“ Linda Lucerito ”, some fans cite.

Lucerito is currently in charge of pursuing his studies, and although he has not embarked on a career as an actress or singer, he sometimes appears singing alongside Mijares, his father, and shows that he does it quite well.

Lucerito, like every teenager, lives and enjoys life among her friends and always with a smile that makes her look very beautiful in every photograph that appears.

