Lucca Comics & Games 2020 without pavilions and with limited number events: all the news

2020 was a year of postponements, due to the health emergency linked to the appearance and spread of Covid-19. In Italy the virus has also led to the cancellation of several events related to video games, films, TV series, anime and comics, which fortunately does not include Lucca Comics & Games 2020, now transformed into "Lucca Changes".

As stated by the organizers, in fact, the 2020 edition will be held – albeit with some modifications – on the dates previously announced, that is from October 29 to November 1. But what will these changes be? The press release sent to us a short time ago answers all your questions.

"On July 10th we announced that the Festival will take place but it will be different. The annual event dedicated to comics, games and new forms of storytelling will not be held in the usual way and, as anticipated during the board commission of 20 July chaired by the vice mayor of the city of Lucca, Giovanni Lemucchi, we confirm that the 2020 edition does not include pavilions with stands. In the city, only limited number live events will be organized (shows, presentations, performances) in the auditoriums and historic buildings.

It will be a different event that will bring the spirit of Lucca throughout Italy through the Campfires: a dense network of comics, bookstores and game stores. An amplified festival in which you can also participate thanks to digital programming and an extraordinary new radio and television venue. Lucca Comics & Games changes its skin, and awaits you at the end of October from home and live, in Lucca and in the Campfires: Lucca Changes".

Live performances, cosplay contests, eSports events and the like are therefore confirmed. all of which can be visited upon purchase of the ticket. Unlike the other years, however, do not expect a Lucca completely decorated for the occasion, with streets crowded with people and free access stands.

In case you are looking for more information about the event, we recommend you take a look at the latest announcement of the Lucca Comics & Games 2020, in which you can find all the details on online events and the like.