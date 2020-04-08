Lucca Comics & Games 2020: will the event be held regularly?

Share it:

One of the most important manifestations of pop culture in the world, the Lucca Comics & Games, has already had the opportunity to contribute to the health emergency that is bringing the countries of the world to its knees through a charity auction. But what future lies with the famous Lucca event?

After participating in the #iorestoacasa initiative, in which even the artist Milo Manara participated with an illustration, the fair returned to be talked about through the words of its own director, Emanuele Vietina. The latter, in fact, on the occasion of an interview, invited all those directly involved, as well as the bodies and companies, to collaborate in order to be able to plan in the best way the event that has accompanied the beautiful city of Lucca for years. After that, Vietina talked about the future of the fair for this year's edition:

"There are more than six months left, so let's continue with the usual hard work keeping all possible scenarios open: from the digitalization of events to any co-productions with our partners. It will then be possible, in comparison with the authorities in June, that we will have a more precise picture. The working group I represent is used to titanic companies and, when called into question, will respond as always ".

The director does not close the doors to Lucca Comics & Games 2020, which at the moment is still confirmed, but does not exclude the possibility of any changes. In any case, the appointment is reserved for the next few months, when the organizing committee will definitively evaluate the feasibility of the event. And do you believe that there will be changes in the light of the latest facts? Let us know with a comment below.