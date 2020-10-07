Lucca Comics & Games 2020: unveiled the program of events dedicated to Amazon customers

A few moments ago, via a press release, Amazon announced all exclusive appointments for the Lucca Comics & Games 2020 Changes Edition, confirming that all those who from 8 September to 1 November 2020 have purchased, or will purchase, at least 50 euros of products will receive a code to access one of the following special events.

October 24, 19:00: THE LOOKS BEHIND THE VOICES, with Giorgia Lepore, Fabrizio Pucci, Cristina Poccardi.

“Some of the most famous Italian voice actors, Giorgia Lepore (voice of Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Renée Zellweger) and Fabrizio Pucci (voice of Hugh Jackman, Brendon Fraser, Russell Crowe), in the company of Cristina Poccardi (voice actress and curator of the Voci project di Mezzo di Lucca Comics and Games), tell the secrets of dubbing “.

25 October, 19:00: THE TRAUMA OF THE TRAM, with Those Two On The Server

“What happens if a board game with irreverent and absolutely incorrect humor ends up in the hands of the most ironic, light-hearted and unscrupulous youtubers on the web? Find out with us in this irresistible live during which Quei Due Sul Server will play Il Trauma del Tram, a party game of moral dilemmas and murders on the tracks! You may often find yourself undecided and gripped by doubts, but one thing is absolutely certain: you will die laughing! Event organized in collaboration with Asmodee, a reference company in the gaming sector at an international level “.

26 October at 19:00: WHO KILLED KENNY, with Pear Toons

“Meeting with the author of the homonymous volume published by Tunué, already ranked first among the bestsellers of Amazon in the comic strip category in 2018, under the banner of mystery and the thousand characters that populate his cartoons. During the meeting some new crimes and some preview details of the new book will be revealed by the author Laugh that it’s better“.

27 October at 19:00: COVER, with ZeroCalcare, Skottie Young, Jorge Corona

“From Rebibbia to the USA, an unprecedented dialogue between three comic greats to celebrate the variant cover created by Zero for Skottie’s Middlewest volume”.

28 October at 19:00: MASTERS OF THE TOYS, with Emiliano Santalucia

“Meeting with one of the most important toy designers in the world, who has collaborated with brands such as Masters of the Universe, Transformers (including films) and who has officially redesigned the toys of characters such as Mazinger Z and Jeeg Robot signed Go Nagai. With him one or more other professionals in the sector will be present for a chat on the toy market, its production, the secrets of design, and the parallelism between TV, cinema and toys “.

What do you think of it? Which of these attracts you the most? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the fair instead, you can take a look at the latest news on Lucca Comics & Games 2020 Changes Edition.