Lucca Comics & Games 2020 Changes Edition joins Amazon in the new Lucca Store

Despite all the inconvenience caused by the pandemic, the Lucca Comics & Games 2020 has gritted its teeth and renewed itself in the Changes Edition formula that promises exciting news. A few hours ago, in fact, the new partnership with Amazon was announced to recreate the Lucca Effect in a dedicated store.

Among the novelties of the Lucca event, the recent one stands out collaboration with the colossus of Jeff Bezos for the opening of the Lucca Store, the e-commerce portal entirely dedicated to the festival. The announcement in question, which arrived a few days before the live broadcast that will announce the first details from the fair, underlines that it is nothing more than “an opportunity for the distribution and growth of the sector. As always, the main novelties will be released astride the magical Halloween bridge, and the most anticipated books, comics, collectibles, games will be available for purchase by anyone and from anywhere on the Amazon.co.uk Lucca Store, designed for the large community of fans. that for more than half a century has been wandering the streets of the city in search of the unmissable object. Publishers, authors and fans will meet in this virtual square as they did before in Piazza Napoleone or at the Carducci pavilion.“

The event director, Emanuele Vietinahe adds:

“Amazon’s collaboration is a source of pride. In this moment in which Lucca Crea tries to create a new event format, the union with Amazon.it gives us a boost and makes us understand that we are on the right path. An added value to the 2020 edition, a new route that can become an asset for the future, a way to evolve while remaining faithful to our mission: to create a crossroads of art, culture and commerce, for artists, operators and the general public “.

Also Federico Bernardini, Country Manager Books of Amazon Italy, Spain and France, expressed his enthusiasm for this unprecedented collaboration:

“We are thrilled to participate as a sponsor in Lucca Comics & Games in this edition which, given the current difficulties, has also been rethought in a virtual key that will allow the participation of a wide audience. The goal of our collaboration is to delight Amazon customers and Lucca fans with our wide selection of books and comics, so that they can see in Amazon a point of reference for everything related to the world of comics, manga and gaming. / video in general. The Lucca Comics & Games Store on Amazon.it will not only be a shop where customers can buy exclusive products, collectibles, books and the latest news, but also an interactive place where you can vote for your favorite comic among the candidates for the Amazon Comic Award and, new this year, access to some digital events of the festival, details of which will be announced soon. “

