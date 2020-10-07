Lucca Comics & Games 2020 Changes Edition: all the news on the event program

To counter the spread of the Covid-19 infection, the 2020 edition of Lucca Comics & Games has been renewed in terms of use. The activities, albeit to a lesser extent than usual, are really numerous and the program grows day by day; let’s discover all the news.

The Lucca Comics & Games 2020 Changes Edition can be followed from home, on the most famous streaming platforms and on RAI channels, as well as, with a limited number, directly at the fair. The program of this new edition is inspired by the figure of Gianni Rodari, one of the greatest intellectuals of the Italian twentieth century.

“In this very special year, in which the change has profoundly engraved in the daily life and in the growth of the very young, a concreated initiative was needed to put the Master of Omegna at the center. Thanks to the contribution of the Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation, the ancient Villa Bottini will be transformed into Casa Rodari, where Lucca Changes will celebrate the centenary of the “fabulous Gianni”, reminding everyone of the love that Rodari had for the world of comics. “Among others, renowned figures such as Pino Boero, Vanessa Roghi and Gaia Stock will participate at Casa Rodari.

Made in collaboration with Book on a Tree, RODARICA is a project that will take shape in 2021. This new project was born “in order to work together with the schools of Lucca, with teachers and children. Starting from one of Rodari’s last stories,” The game of the four cantons “, children will become employees of the imagination. The best works will be developed and presented through itineraries exhibition “.

In the Lucca Changes Pop-Up Store, visitors can find and buy one hundred novelties among the new releases of board games. “The site will showcase all the best of the game from the second half of the year, with showrooms and sales of the main titles“. Among the various spaces inside the store, there will also be an area dedicated to books, action-figures, LEGO and the best of comic book publishing.

The Dream On exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday 24 October, “dedicated to dreamers who believe in the power of imagination and in the importance of sharing. The rooms of Palazzo Ducale will be dedicated to the twelve artists who created this edition’s poster“. The exhibition will support the brand new Changes Award, a cash prize for the best new cartoonist.

The digitization of Lucca Changes it also passes through the 115 Campfires scattered throughout Italy. To access these outposts, visitors will need to purchase the Campfire Pass, available on the luccachanges.as website in a standard or special version. The purchase of this pass includes access to a webapp where you can consult promotions and offers from sponsors, consult reserved events and check the places available in each Campfire.“The digital offer of Lucca Changes can count on an exceptional technical partner to face the challenge of 2020: 3Labs“. Lucca Comics & Games 2020 has joined Amazon in the new Lucca Store

To give space to all the collateral initiatives, Lucca Changes – OFF Program was born. The OFF Program will be populated with community-proposed activities that will run from October 29th to November 1st. A big one is also on the way photographic book dedicated to Lucca Comics & Games. Published by Rizzoli, LUCCA COMICS & GAMES: Stories and images from the Pop Culture Festival is a unique journey through stories, anecdotes, curiosities and interviews. Leading the reader will be Christian Hill’s vision. The volume, available from today in pre-order, will be in bookstores from next October 20th.

Finally, Lucca Comics & Games will collaborate with Cyberpunk and the National Transplant Center. Through the well-known role-playing game, users will be able to experience first-hand what it means to need a vital organ and learn the importance that the transplant has in saving or improving a person’s life.