Lucca Comics 2020 will be done, official: here are the dates and regulations

2020 has certainly been an annus horribilis for several activities and sectors. Among those who have suffered the discomfort of Coronavirus there is certainly the environment of fairs dedicated to comics. After the postponement to 2021 of Naples Comicon, many were waiting for information on another important Italian fair, Lucca Comics and Games 2020.

In recent months there have been various rumors about the cancellation or confirmation of Lucca Comics 2020, but finally the organization has made it known to the public how it intends to continue. This year Lucca Comics will be divided into four parts: Lucca online, Lucca live, Lucca diffused and Lucca on air.

In a pandemic context, Lucca 2020 does not renounce the digital component, preparing events exclusively in streaming, with direct and on demand, to follow the event even to those who are far away. There will therefore be previews, screenings, tips and content created specifically for this medium.

The second part is Lucca live, that is there will be the classic version of Lucca Comics and Games where those who buy the ticket can circulate among the attractions of the Tuscan city. Therefore, the touch of the Lucca context is not renounced, obviously following all the guidelines indicated by the ministry and regions. Of course, access will be granted only to those who purchase the ticket.

Then there will be the context "Lucca diffused", that is the event will arrive on the whole national territory thanks to the support of comics and specialized shops. In every city of Italy there will be these stores that will act as outposts for Lucca Comics and Games. These, called campfire, can request through the official website www.luccacomicsandgames.com/campfire.

Finally there is also the "on air" component, dedicated to radio and coverage of the event. Even the radios have in fact decided to support one of the most important Italian events of the last decade. Rai and Rai Radio 2 Official Radio will then follow Lucca Comics and Games 2020.

Lucca Comics and Games 2020 will be held from 29 October to 1 November, therefore modifying the dates previously communicated. The event will be a challenge according to Emanuele Vietina, director of the festival, and Alessandro Tambellini, first citizen of Lucca. Therefore, the 110-day countdown for the start of the 2020 edition starts today.