 Lucasfilm would have offered Taika Waititi to direct a Star Wars movie

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Taika Waititi and Star Wars

The other day we commented the statements of the director Taika Waititi commenting that he would be open to making a Star Wars movie. Now from The Hollywood Reporter jumps the news that the director has really been tested by Lucasfilm to make a film about the galactic franchise.

Apparently, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated film "Jojo Rabbit" and also responsible for "Thor: Ragnarok", has been contacted by the studio to develop a Star Wars movie. It has not transcended in what state these conversations have remained. It is also unknown what project it is, if it could be the film scheduled to premiere in December 2022 or if it could even be that project that Kevin Feige is developing, taking into account that both have worked together at UCM.

Recall that Lucasfilm said that this January they could announce their most imminent plans for Star Wars, revealing the film that will be released in two years and the director in charge of the project. Lucasfilm would have offered director Taika Waititi to make a #StarWars movie

Via information | THR

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

