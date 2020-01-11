Lucasfilm wanted Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be a first person shooter

Share it:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the title of the most recent franchise. Developed by Respawn, the game managed to be a success and conquered many fans of the saga, so much so that it was spoken recently that the Star Wars Universe would receive its next title in 2021.

But this work was going to be very different in its beginnings, since Lucasfilm originally wanted Respawn to stick to the blasters and create a first person shooter, according to Stig Asmussen, director of Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order.

In the last episode of IGN Unfiltered Ryan McCaffrey sat down with Asmussen to talk about the launch of Respawn for Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order and, according to Asmussen, he was very clear about what he and his team wanted to do when he first met Lucasfilm.

"'We want to make a game with Jedi and lightsabers and Force powers.' And I could feel that the room ran out of breath for a moment," said the director.

Amussen he had to negotiate with Lucasfilm the inclusion of Jedi Knights and battles with lightsaber, "they talked a little more about it, and we went from one place to another and said: 'Here is the deal; we can do something with lightsabers and Force powers, but we can't … no we can talk about Jedi. We have to refer to them as "Force users." Asmussen shrugged, "As long as we have lightsabers and Force powers, it's great."

Finally, Respawn managed to channel the title right where he wanted, even the title makes direct reference to the Jedi Order. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you want to know more about it, you can read our analysis.