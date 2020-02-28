Lucasfilm has started filming a production with the codename "Pilgrim"

Share it:

A new shoot is underway in Lucasfilm and the code name used for it seems to be Pilgrim, which opens several possibilities among which is Indiana Jones 5 and the Disney + series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fantha Tracks has found evidence that this production exists and is taking place at the moment, but for the moment no evidence has been found to uncover exactly what it is.

Rumors have emerged in the past that said Pilgrim was the name given to the production of the Ben Kenobi series for the Disney platform and is the one with the most ballots if we consider that Indiana Jones dated his filming for April and also just produced a major director change with Steven Spielberg giving the witness to James Mangold.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones are not the only licenses Lucasfilm has in queue to produce series and movies. Last year it was announced that the Children of Blood and Bone license fell into the hands of this study. There is not much chance that this film is currently filming since we know almost nothing about the project beyond Kay Oyegun being in charge of the script.

Since the second season of The Mandalorian will premiere in October of this year in Lucasfilm, they have to be moving the rest of the series they have planned for Disney + and everything suggests that the one dedicated to the Jedi master will be the next to try to cause a sensation between the fans.

Recently we have learned that Harrison Ford has full confidence in Indiana Jones 5 and says they would not be doing it if they did not believe that it will be a sequel to the height and solvent as they are usually the UCM movies, universe used as an example of constant return to a franchise generating more and more interest.