Lucasfilm had other initial plans with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order it could be another completely different game, or so Lucasfilm wanted when Respawn presented the project to its main leaders. In conversation during the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, the game director, Stig asmussenHe acknowledged that the company had another vision of what they wanted to get with a company game.

"I said‘ hey, what if we play a game about the Jedi and the Force? "But they weren't comfortable with the proposal. They gave it back to us with something like ‘And how about the blasters, and maybe bounty hunters?’The equipment was not built for that. At that point they could also have asked us to make a racing game. I don't think anyone would have been happy with the results, ”he says.

Therefore, Stig concluded that dealing with the theme of the Jedi is like "his holy grail". "To make a game about the Jedi you have to earn it." He acknowledges that there was a tug of war until they gave the project a green light, although at first it was only to make a videogame about the use of the Force, not the Jedi. The conclusion of this story, as you all know, differs from what it achieved in the first instance. Achieving it was a process of forging a great relationship between his team and Lucasfilm.

Placing these creative boundaries are not always welcome in the study. The director himself acknowledges that there were disagreements between the two parties, although the biggest thickness was during the early stages. “They are the owners of the license. It is your responsibility that we stay on the line to play with its rules. ” Sometimes the negatives came without a great explanation to support them, simply "because they couldn't tell us why." In any case, it seems that the final result made everyone involved end up satisfied.

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

