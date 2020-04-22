General News

 Lucasfilm develops a Star Wars series focused on a female character

April 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Star Wars logo

News revelation jumps from Variety, Deadline and THR who report that Lucasfilm works in a new Star Wars series for the Disney + streaming platform and that would focus on a female character. Behind her would be Leslye Headland, creator of the series Russian Doll, as a writer and showrunner. Right now they are working to complete the team that will work on the series.

Specifically, the series is described as "an action thriller with elements of martial arts in a different timeline" than that of other Star Wars projects. No details of the plot line have been given, but everything fits for now with Aphra, a character introduced in recent years and who was rumored this past November was going to have a series on the streaming platform.

The deal reportedly closed months ago, to the point that Headland went to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" following these conversations.

Recall that in addition to knowing that they are already working on the third season of "The Mandalorian", two more Star Wars series are in development, such as a Rogue One series based on the 2016 independent feature film that places Diego Luna again as the rebellious Cassian Andor, and the other is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that will once again put Ewan McGregor in character.

Via information | Variety | Deadline | THR

