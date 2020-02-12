 Lucasfilm could be developing a series of Lando Calrissian at Disney +

Share it:

New rumors appear that point in the direction of expanding the bases what planted the film "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story". Some time ago, there were rumors that talked about a possible series for Disney + focused on Alba Scarlet (Crimson Dawn), the criminal organization that presented the film, led by Darth Maul and for which Dryden Vos worked, the character played by Paul bettany . If that information were true, it would have continued in a certain way with the open ending left by the film. However, the new that comes back to secondary that will extend what is seen in the spin-off movie but in a different direction.

It seems clear that Lucasfilm is working on one or several projects focused on Lando and Qi’ra, with the potential appearance of Darth Maul and Han Solo in one way or another, but now what is playing louder is that a series will be dedicated to the character of Lando Calrissian that we saw in a younger version in the skin of Donald Glover. It is not the first time that this possibility is raised after the good reception that the actor's interpretation of the character we saw originally in the original Star Wars trilogy had.

However, everything is still a bit in the air, it is not even clear if we talk about a single project, a kind of series that serves as a continuation of the film with several frames, or if we would talk about two series, one of Alba Scarlet and another one of Lando. Of course, it seems that in any case it would be something for Disney +.

Via information | Star Wars Unity | Twitter Tyrant Vicky