Lucas Vázquez: "I would love to play in the MLS"

Lucas Vazquezplayer of the Real Madrid, showed his passion for North American sports: "It would be incredible, I would love to play one day in MLS", he confessed in a digital meeting with followers through Bleacher Report. "I see other athletes as inspiration. Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol or Fernando Alonso They are a great example for young people and everyone. I love basketball and I like tennis. I love teams Lebron James"he confessed.

Asked about the most special moment he has lived with him Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez recalled the conquests of 'Champions'. "My favorite moment was when we won any of the three Champions Leagues. These are incredible moments, very difficult to describe. I'd choose the first one because it's always different. "

He also highlighted how special it is for him, after training in the white quarry, to celebrate titles with the Real Madrid. "It is the team of my life and winning the Champions League, the most important club level title, was incredible. "

The picture of Luke playing with the ball on the way to the penalty kicks that decided the final of the Milan Champions League before him Atlético de MadridIt was one of the moments for which they questioned him, for the tranquility he showed.

"At that time, when I was walking with the ball in my hand, I was thinking about scoring and helping my team. I was lucky and I did it. I felt very confident because I had felt good during the match and I only thought about scoring the penalty", he remembered.

Reviewing his childhood, Lucas Vazquez revealed that his idol was Portuguese Luis Figo. "I grew up watching him play in the Real Madrid. He played in my position and I always looked at him to improve. "

Now he stands out as the main reference for his friend Sergio Ramos. "He is an example for everyone because of the intensity with which he works day after day and the captain that everyone wants to have."

Luke he was sympathetic to the decision he made Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Real Madrid. "He is an incredible professional and he demanded the best of himself and all of us who were his teammates to all be better. We must respect their decisions. Everyone has the right to decide their own way."

Finally, he highlighted the figure of a technician he had in the Madrid team, Manolo Diazas his best coach and about Zinedine Zidane He stressed that "he is very close to the player, always smiling and helping us grow as players."