Lucas Ocampos’s Sevilla and Lautaro Martínez’s Inter will seek eternal glory in the Europa League final: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lucas Ocampos and Lautaro Martínez, face to face in the final of the Europa League

The Europa League, the second most important tournament in the Old continent, you will meet your new champion this afternoon. The two top winners of this tournament came to the definition of the competition. Since 16, in the Rhine energy from Cologne, Germany, you will see the faces Sevilla and Inter. Will televise ESPN 2 and Fox Sports.

The Andalusians are the kings of this contest, as the statistics corroborate. The Spaniards have played five finals, and they have won all five (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016), making them the most successful club in the competition. Those led by Julen Lopetegui come to this duel in a great way, accumulating an undefeated of 20 games.

After leading their group (Apoel, Qarabag and Dudelange), Sevilla left Cluj, Roma, Wolverhampton and Manchester United on the road. “Roma and Inter are nothing alike, even if they play with a similar system. They are two totally different teams and we have to be prepared for that,” warned the technical director.

“Inter is a very complete team, they have a lot of strength in attack and they can play together in defense, conceding few opportunities. We are going to enter the game as we always do, with the aim of being solid and supportive. We will enter the game with humility and respect. We are aware that every detail is important. We have to be focused, be able to understand the game. There are many ways to describe [llegar a una final]. We are calm and we must be sensible. We have worked hard all year, the objective is to win well “, analyzed the Spanish strategist.

Two of the main figures in Seville are the Argentines Lucas Ocampos and Éver Banega. The emerged from the River quarry has been doing a dream season since his arrival in La Liga. In his 43 games, he contributed 17 goals and 5 assists, and the one who will occupy a place in the substitute bench will be Franco Mute Vazquez.

For his part, defender Jules Koundé focused on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku: “He is one of the best forwards in the world. He is physically strong but he is also good with the ball at his feet and in duels. He uses his body very He is good and also fast. He is at a higher level than any other forward we have faced this season. We will need to raise our level. Bringing the trophy back to Sevilla would be great. “

Inter, who finished second in Serie A, already know what it’s like to be a champion of the Europa League. The Italians won this tournament 3 times (1991, 1994 and 1998 -he fell in the final in 1997-). Another fact to highlight is its solvency in defense, by only receive a goal (against Bayer Leverkusen) in their last 7 appearances.

“I’m sure as a footballer I played many finals, I won them, but I also lost them. People only remember when you win: I won a Champions League, but I also lost three. In history there are victories,” said Antonio Conte at a press conference.

The Nerazzurro, who entered the tournament after finishing third in their group in the Champions League, eliminated Ludogorets, Getafe, Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk. “We have made a very important journey in the Europa League, which will also serve as experience for the future. We must be proud to have reached a final 10 years after the last one. History is written by whoever wins and this is an extra push for get the most out of it “, stressed the DT.

Lautaro Martínez, who will be in the game, was enthusiastic about the definition: “I want to try to win my first title with Inter, something that would be very special. It is the first final for me, it could mean the first trophy of my career. We are very close to the trophy. We have the opportunity, the possibility, and we will play as we have to ”. El Toro, during this season, played 48 games, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 7 assists.

Probable formations:

Sevilla: Bond; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos. DT: Julen Lopetegui.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Martinez, Lukaku. DT: Antonio Conte.

Stadium: Rhein Energie (Colonia, Alemania)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Holanda)

Hour: 16.00

Television: ESPN 2 y Fox Sports