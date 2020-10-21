Lucas Bravo on quarantine and its new, sudden popularity

Anyone who has seen Emily in Paris will probably have appreciated Lucas Bravo, emerging talent in Hollywood and one of the revelations of the Netflix series starring Lily Collins. But how is the actor going through quarantine and with such new and sudden popularity?

Whether you liked it or not Emily in Paris, it’s hard to deny that one of the show’s biggest draws is Gabriel, Emily’s (Lily Collins) attractive chef (and unlikely neighbor), on paper the perfect partner for a romantic adventure in the French capital (basically .. Well, we don’t want to spoil any surprises if you still have to go binge-watching).

But the interpreter of the character, Lucas Bravo, relatively new in the field and above all in terms of large-scale productions such as Netflix, is certainly not used to receiving all this attention.

“The show just came out, and it really garnered a lot of attention“he told People’s microphones”But at the same time, I’m here, alone in my hotel room [a Budapest, dove sta girando il suo nuovo film, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris]. It is really strange to navigate these two contrasts at the same time ” explains.

“The fans online have been really respectful so far. But it makes me weird to call them fans, because it’s really something that blew up in such a short time, and in the end it’s just people who liked our show.“.

And keeps going: “Obviously, with the reception that the series has had, I certainly can’t escape [dalla sua nuova popolarità]. But I’m just happy and grateful for all of this, and it makes me feel so much humbler to see how people responded to our show.“he adds, referring to the criticisms of Emily in Paris as a collection of clichés and stereotypes (in some cases mismatched)”I understand the criticisms; I’m French, I know how they feel, and that they could have reacted like that, but I find it a feeling [in fin dei conti] positive“.

The first season of Emily In Paris is currently available on Netflix.