Luca Zingaretti, who is the actor who gave life to Commissioner Montalbano di Camilleri

You say Commissioner Montalbano and here it comes out of the magic cylinder in Sicilian sauce Luca Zingaretti. You cannot divide them: the biography and curiosities about this Roman actor are inseparable from the work of Andrea Camilleri that literally came to life with him. If you like it too, from March 9 2020 on Rai Uno you will be able to see two new episodes of the saga always with the original cast and directed by Luca Zingaretti himself: Except beloved, Livia mia and The safety net are the titles of the new episodes of Montalbano, highly anticipated that you will see in the early evening.

You may already know why you love the Commissioner of Vigata, today we tell you why you should find out who the actor behind him is and what he did. There wife of Luca Zingaretti, the actress Luisa Ranieri, in several interviews speaking of their relationship he said that his man is a security, a real rock. And must we add how sexy it is? Both in version Montalbano are! than in all its other iconic roles. And even when he's alone Luca it's not bad at all.

Luca Zingaretti, who is the actor of Montalbano: biography and curiosity

Luca Zingaretti a Che tempo che fa of 1 March 2020 to present the new episodes of Commissioner Montalbano, of which he is also director. Stefania D'AlessandroGetty Images

Okay, it's true that if you think about Commissioner Montalbano, character of the literary saga by Andrea CamilleriLuca Zingaretti comes to mind immediately: he has been playing it for 20 years on TV and it would be impossible not to create the link. But Luca Zingaretti's films, between cinema and fiction, form a picture full of roles, historical moments and compelling stories since the beginning of his career in the 80s. His surname is also known in the corridors of politics because his younger brother is Nicola Zingaretti, the current secretary of the PD: and he also in the past, between a lesson at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Rome (where he studied with Andrea Camilleri himself, who was his great friend until his disappearance in 2019) he played in politics, he began a small career in football and then moved definitively to his great love, acting.

Luca Zingaretti in a 2005 photo at the Venice Film Festival, to present his film The Days of Abandonment based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. Chris JacksonGetty Images

To list all the films and fictions of this actor one by one is impossible, believe us: he has an incredible career. We only quote you The days of abandonment of 2005 based on a novel by Elena Ferrante and also collaborations with practically all the most important Italian directors by Marco Tullio Giordana (Crazy Blood), Daniele Luchetti (My brother is an only child). Don Pino Puglisi in the film At the light of the Sun Roberto Faenza is perhaps the role that fits him best after that of Salvo Montalbano and Adriano Olivetti, Rai miniseries of 2013. Should we continue? Even his television work is a healthy mix of historical roles, iconic characters who made the history of our country. Theater is his other great love, but among curiosities most cute on Luca Zingaretti there is also his participation as a voice actor in the Disney Pixar movie Finding Nemo (made the voice of dad Marlin).

Luca Zingaretti, the highly armored private life and Luisa Ranieri

Luca Zingaretti and Luisa Ranieri in 2019: they have been together since 2005 and got married in Sicily in 2012. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Luca Zingaretti's wife, the actress Luisa Ranieri, in all the interviews in which she talks about her works she never fails to say that her husband is a rock, one you can trust. They have been together since 2005 and they love them all because in the world of Italian entertainment they are an example of stability and concreteness. And also of privacy: difficult to find photos or information about them and the two girls they had unless they are the ones talking about it. Up Instagram Luca Zingaretti tells the daily life of his family with photos and small captions: he talks about his work, his friends and his memories and over the years has created a real bond with his fans (and not only those of Montalbano).

The fact that these two new episodes aired on 9 March 2020 on Rai 1 could be the last in the shoes of Commissioner Montalbano Luca Zingaretti still does not know what to say. Perhaps he would like to end the link between him and the most famous commissioner of all time (even if it is impossible) and maybe end their relationship with a bang also to thank readers and fans who have always followed him.

Or will you still have episodes of Commissioner Montalbano? The doubt is whether to continue despite the loss of Andrea Camilleri and that of Alberto Sironi, historical director of fiction. Or if, perhaps, it might be right to put an end to an adventure in Sicilian sauce, between the sea, dialect and mysteries to which the Commissioner has always found a solution, which has been going on for many years.

In the meantime, you can enjoy yourself Luca Zingaretti on Rai 1 before his new adventures: we made you want to recover all the episodes of Montalbano? We were sure of it.

