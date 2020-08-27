Luca Zingaretti says goodbye to the character of Camilleri?

Share it:

During a recent interview granted to La Repubblica, Luca Zingaretti he said he was doubtful whether to continue in the role of the Inspector Montalbano, born from the pen and imagination of Andrea Camilleri and that in the last few days has seen its natural conclusion in the last published novel, Riccardino.

The actor, who has been in the role for more than twenty years now, said: “Permanently archived? I don’t know yet. Last year we shot three new episodes and Rai aired only two, so in 2021 there should be the other episode, The Catalanotti method, the last of the series in chronological order written by Camilleri. After this there are still two novels and short stories that could be shot, but I don’t know if I feel like it. Certainly not for the character I fell deeply in love with. I think he talked about Italy over the last twenty years. It is that in these years traveling companions who for me were brothers have died, Andrea Camilleri, the director Alberto Sironi, the set designer Luciano Ricceri, elderly colleagues. I did the last few directings, but I don’t know whether to give up the baton and finish with a flourish or since we got this far to do the last hundred meters, whether to take a sabbatical or after twenty years a definitive leave“.

While waiting for Zingaretti to make a decision, we remind you that the last episodes of the fiction were directed by him, who took over from the late Alberto Sironi, historical director of the series who died in August 2019.

Meanwhile, in the month of July Sellerio Riccardino published the latest adventure of Commissioner Montalbano and the one that definitively puts an end to his literary parable.