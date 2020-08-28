Luca, the Pixar film set in Italy has a release date!

Share it:

Going back to talking about new releases and release dates in theaters after months of forced abstinence due to lockdown is a real breath of fresh air for movie lovers all over the world: the latest news on Luca, the new Pixar film, therefore arrives as a highly anticipated and particularly appreciated gift.

Yes, because the new work of the house that gave us pearls like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Up and Inside Out finally has a release date: Pixar has in fact officially announced that Luca will debut on the big screen on June 18, 2021.

An announcement that took everyone by surprise, from the moment in which the details known to date about Luca are very few: the film does not yet have its cast of voice actors, as we still know nothing about production team who will take care of the new Pixar work.

All we know about Luca is that it will be a story set in Italy, precisely in the Riviera, a detail that has already caused someone to talk about Luca as a possible sequel to Call me by your name (theory, of course, promptly denied). Having a date in your hands is however already something important: for the rest you just have to be patient.