Luca, the all-Italian turning point of Pixar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At least in Italy, for the Pixar this 2020 was by no means lenient. While in America and other parts of the world their beautiful Onward – Beyond magic in fact he landed in digital video rental and then on Disney +, with us the animated film written and directed by Dan Scanlon has repeatedly delayed its theatrical release, now set for August 19. Fault of the Coronavirus Pandemic which imposed a difficult lockdown, of course, but the still very complex American situation in terms of infections and deaths forced the major and the studio to also postpone the release of the second annual film, Pete Docter's Soul, expected in US theaters for the next 20 November and now postponed to a date to be destined.

A vintage with a short and fatigued breath, this one from 2020, debilitating in economic terms and exhausted from the point of view of expectations, yet it seems that studios they have not lost hope in the future and in the recovery at all, obviously including Pixar, which in the last few hours has announced its new and fascinating original project, which more than a title is a name: Luca.

A summer on the Riviera

The news of this new and unexpected Pixar title left the fans quite surprised and enthusiastic, especially the Italian ones, given that Luca will be a story entirely set in the Bel Paese, in the splendid setting of the Ligurian Riviera, within the scenario of Five lands. According to the few shared details of the production, the film will be of setting coming of age, therefore a story of growth, discovery and comparison, and more specifically it will focus on a great summer friendship and an unforgettable adventure. From this first and reduced smattering, it would seem that Luca does not have a fantasy element like any other branded product Pixarand instead you have to change your mind, since Luca himself is actually a sea monster who lives just below the surface of the water, in a near but different, magical and spectacular world.

It is not clear however how much this more extroverted aspect in terms of gender will fill the film, if the encounter between two worlds or the relationship of two friends will be more significant, between scooter rides, ice cream and lots of fun, but objectively this makes Luca a fanciful story in a formal sense, near Ponyo or Lu and the city of mermaids, titles that tell the different-man friendship with children or teenagers

The idea is that Luca may be a different title though, less courageous on the conceptual level but with something real and concrete to share, perhaps even the need to express feelings hidden in the author's childhood, the very Italian Enrico Casarosa, Genoese by birth and already nominated for the Oscar for the beautiful short film La Luna. All the eventual and hoped for narrative, emotional and poetic power of his first feature film is contained in the few words of the director, who revealed in a note: "For me it is a very personal story, both because it is set on the Riviera but also because the fundamental core of the story is friendship. It is precisely the childhood friendships that often trace the path of what we want to become, and Luca's story is traceable in those bonds, the same ones that will then fundamentally change the protagonist".

Summer and the coming of age, confrontation and friendship, the sun, the sea and Italy immediately made you think of something similar to Call me with your name by Luca Guadagnino but in a more childish way, in one direction not entirely clear, if that is to the discovery of a sexual identity told in a more pure and childish way, but equally sensitive and profound, or on an adventure Stand By Me declined in Pixar sauce. What is certain is that this completely, conscientiously and splendidly Italian turn of an original project by the studio is what a director like Enrico Casarosa deserved and of which we, the affectionate public, can only be happy.

Everything will depend on how the landscape will be told, how the Ligurian environment will be photographed and how the characters will be told, but the fact that Luca was born from the author's will to go into the heart of a training story, discovering the beauty of an elusive light-heartedness, in a definitely warm, perhaps nostalgic, perhaps different from what we currently expect, makes the new Pixar film one of the most anticipated in the near future.