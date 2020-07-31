Luca: Pixar movie or sequel to Call me with your Name? All the details (and memes)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of the new Disney-Pixar film has thrown everyone in raptures in the last few hours, especially for Italian fans: Luca, this is the title of the new work of the house of The Incredibles and Finding Nemo, will in fact be set right in our country.

The synopsis of the film, in reality, vaguely recalls that of another great success in recent years: in Luca we will see our protagonist pass an Italian summer which, for one reason or another, will prove to be unforgettable. Remind you of something?

Yes, there are definitely some elements in common with Call me by your Name, the success of Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet: a mess of memes and various jokes immediately started on the web, with the fans who immediately began to wonder if Pixar intended to give a sequel to the film by Guadagnino.

In reality, this seems unlikely: one of the protagonists of Luca will in fact be a sea monster … And we do not know the existence of such beings in the world told to us by the director of the Suspiria remake! TO less than sensational surprises, therefore, the new Pixar film will be something completely independent and, hopefully, worthy of the many masterpieces of the historic production house. Here, meanwhile, find everything we know about Luca.