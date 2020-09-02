Luca Marinelli is Diabolik in the character poster of the Manetti Bros.

Share it:

01 Distribution has published the first character poster of Diabolik, the film directed by Manetti Bros., with Luca Marinelli as the character created in the 1960s by the Giussani sisters. The poster shows a close-up of Marinelli covered in Diabolik’s black costume, which allows you to see only the eyes, and the blade of a dagger.

Written by Michelangelo La Neve and Manetti Bros., with the subject signed by Mario Gomboli, Diabolik tells the story of the King of Terror, with a diverse cast that includes Miriam Leone in the role of Eva Kant and Valerio Mastandrea in the role of Ginko, together with Alessandro Roja, Serena Rossi and Claudia Gerini.

Here is the synopsis of the film:“The fictional town of Clerville, 1960s. The infallible Diabolik, an unscrupulous thief whose true identity is unknown, dealt another blow to the police, escaping again in his black Jaguar E-type. Meanwhile there is great expectation in the city for the arrival of Lady Eva Kant, a charming heiress who will bring with her a famous pink diamond. The priceless jewel does not escape the attention of Diabolik who, in an attempt to get his hands on it, remains enchanted by the irresistible charm of the woman. But now the thief’s very life is in danger; the incorruptible and determined Inspector Ginko and his team have finally found a way to bring the criminal out into the open and this time Diabolik will not be able to get out alone “.

Diabolik is produced by Carlo Macchitella and Manetti Bros. for Mompracem with Rai Cinema, the support of Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission and Film Commission Val d’Aosta.

Diabolik will be released in theaters on December 31, 2020 thanks to 01 Distribution. On Everyeye you will find an in-depth study on the character Diabolik, created by Angela and Luciana Giussani.