Luca Marinelli as Solid Snake? Bosslogic gives life to Kojima's fantasy

After the recent statements by Hideo Kojima on Luca Marinelli as the protagonist of the Metal Gear Solid live-action, the web has literally gone crazy: what would an Italian Solid Snake look like? To come to the rescue of fans, as always, is Bosslogic.

The poster, sensational as always, imagines the Roman actor wearing the iconic eye patch and, between wounds and a possible military uniform, ready for the most dangerous of missions: put an end to totalitarian Big Boss regime, the deadliest of the hit men. To stand out is undoubtedly the IMAX wording at the bottom, that if it becomes reality, it would take live-action to a decidedly higher level, even in the face ofpost-apocalyptic setting and futuristic technology which made the Kojima franchise iconic.

At the moment the details of the plot are still unknown, but precious clues may have revealed them some Metal Gear Solid concept-art, which would suggest the appearance of cult characters of the franchise as Gray Fox, the commandos FOXHUND and even Liquid Snake, role among the most controversial of the videogame saga.

You will find the poster at the bottom: what do you think? Would you like Marinelli in Metal Gear Solid or would you prefer another actor? As always, let us know in the comments!