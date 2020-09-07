Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi, the two stars of Italian cinema compared

Share it:

This evening it airs on Rai 4 Do not be naughty, a 2015 film directed by Claudio Caligari which saw the participation of two of the greatest interpreters of Italian cinema, namely Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi.

This film tells the story of two friends who grew up in the difficult Roman suburbs, Vittorio and Cesare, who support each other in an attempt to achieve success. It is a very profound story that ideally closes the director’s trilogy he began with Toxic love and continued with The smell of the night.

If Luca Marinelli was already particularly known to the general public after his valuable interpretations of The solitude of prime numbers and of All holy days, this film represents the real cinematographic consecration of Alessandro Borghi who will then take part in the same year also in the production of Suburra.

The two actors in recent years have become the real flagship of Italian cinema and are also beginning to receive a lot of consideration internationally. Luca Marinelli after the role of villain in They called him Jeeg Robot and especially after the Coppa Volpi for the best male interpretation for Martin eden he even took part in The Old Guard, Netflix production starring none other than Charlize Theron.

Alessandro Borghi after having taken part in rather busy productions as on My Skin or niche like The First King, was chosen as the protagonist of Devils, the international series produced by Sky Atlantics which also sees the participation of Patrick Dempsey.

It is hoped that these two young and promising actors are not only meteors on the cinema scene but that they can increasingly consolidate their success nationally and internationally. The next work commitments in this regard are looking pretty good. Luca Marinelli will be the protagonist of Diabolik while Alessandro Borghi will return with the second season of Diavoli.