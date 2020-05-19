Luca Guadagnino to direct Scarface reboot scripted by Coen brothers

Share it:

Director Luca Guadagnino, responsible for Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria, has been chosen to return to bring Brian De Palma’s best-known work to the cinema, the one-of-a-kind (or so it seemed) Scarface.



The writers are not of lesser level than the chosen director, because according to The Hollywood reporter is the brothers Ethan and Joel Coen have produced the latest draft for the project.

Other names such as Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), David Ayer (Suicide Squad), David Yates (Harry Potter), and Pablo Larrain (Jackie) have been linked to the project.

This will be the third time Scarface has made it onto the big screen after 1932 original and the 1983 remake with Al Pacino starring, the latter being remembered.

This new adaptation has been going around since 2011 and it was in 2017 when the name of Gabriel Luna appeared as one of those involved in the project. The actor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be the protagonist of the story.

In the past, the film has been described as a reboot with a Mexican protagonist who emigrates to Los Angeles and makes a name for himself by climbing to the top of the criminal world.

We hope Guadagnino will be the definitive director for this difficult task and that he will be able to live up to the film that Brian de Palma elevated to the top of the film industry. At the moment the latest names linked to the tape seem to be level enough to surprise.