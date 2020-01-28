Entertainment

Luca Guadagnino talks about the sequel

January 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
This 2020 will be 3 years of the premiere of 'Call me by your name', one of the most important films of the past decade. Not only did he manage to sneak into the Oscar favorites, but won the Academy Award for Best Adapting Screenplayor, and threw stardom at Timothée Chalamet.

Since the film was released, many have been the rumors of a second part, based on the end of the original novel of Andre Aciman, in which the author explores the future of the characters. And everything was reinforced with the publication of the second installment of the novel, 'Find Me', in which Aciman also explores the characters years after their summer romance.

But except for Guadagnino's loose ideas (such as the signing of Dakota Johnson), or contradictory statements by Armie Hammer, we don't know anything about 'Call me by your name 2'. Although, taking advantage of his time in Sundance, Guadagnino has taken the opportunity to shed some light on the project.

"I have spoken with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, and I have told them my ideas. And we are all excited about the project."

The director is now engaged in his movie 'Born to be murdered' with Alicia Vikander, the series 'We are who we are' for HBO and the movie about Bob Dylan 'Blood on the tracks' with Chlöe-Grace Moretz, so He has a full agenda, like Chalamet, who is immersed in the filming of 'Dune' and in another film about Bob Dylan.

