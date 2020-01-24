Luca Guadagnino premieres half-length film with Julianne Moore

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since he took the reins of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli has managed to agree on criticism and overcome in each of its collections. The Italian has shown that he has plenty talent and the catwalk is not the only place where he shows it. The best proof of this is the next project that is about to be released.

Piccioli has joined Luca Guadagnino, director of 'Call me by your name' and 'Suspiria', to create together 'The Staggering Girl', a movie starring Julianne Moore, Mia Goth Y Kiki Layne. The film tells the story of Francesca, an Italian-American writer (played by Julianne Moore), who lives in New York and has to return home to Rome to recover her elderly mother.

The creative director of Valentino has worked together with Guadagnino in the creative process as well as as a producer and has been responsible for designing the locker room, which acquires an almost leading role within the plot. This is not the first time that Guadagnino works with a fashion great, as the director and screenwriter born in Palermo has also produced short films and commercials for Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Cartier and Salvatore Ferragamo.