Luca Guadagnino confirms the film

This 2020 has been 3 years since the premiere of 'Call me by your name' in our country, one of the most important films of the past decade. Not only did it sneak into the Oscars' favorites, but won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplayor, and launched into stardom Timothée Chalamet. Yes, that actor who is in all the interesting projects of the next 3 years.

Many are the rumors of a sequel, even more knowing the end of the first novel (which told us about the future of the protagonists) and having read the sequel, 'Find Me', released by André Aciman in October 2019. In our The country will presumably arrive this May (if the Coronavirus allows it). Luca Guadagnino, the director of the first installment, has spoken several times about the interest in making this sequel and now, in an interview with the Italian newspaper 'La Reppublica', he has confirmed not only that we will have a second part, but that we will see again to the entire original cast: