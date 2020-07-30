Luca Guadagnino and Seth Rogen team up for a new film project

Share it:

Luca Guadagnino always more busy in Hollywood: the Italian director will collaborate with the producers of The Boys Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, for a film inspired by the documentary Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood.

New overseas project for the director of Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name.

This time, Luca Guadagnino, director of the film, will make use of the help of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the duo of producers / writers / directors that we also find behind successful products such as the Preacher and The Boys series, but also films such as Suxbad and The Interview, which will take care of writing the screenplay for the project.

The film focuses on the figure of Scotty Bowers, "a WWII veteran who also fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and later became a legendary swindler, known for his talent in arranging dates for homosexual Hollywood stars, an occupation he carried on from 1940 to 1980 from a service right in that of Hollywwod", a character who must have influenced Ryan Murphy's Netflix Hollywood miniseries to some extent, and in particular the role of Ernie West, played very well by Dylan McDermott.

The documentary on which the film is based is in turn taken from Bowers' autobiography, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars.