Luca Argentero at C'e Posta Per Te with Cristina Marino pregnant, for them the family is important

It was an episode full of VIP guests that of You've Got Mail aired yesterday evening, Saturday 11 January 2020, where in addition to the presence of the Hollywood star Johnny Depp to hold high the 'made in Italy' flag, they thought about it Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino, beautiful, in love and very accomplices: perfect from every point of view. He was wearing a gray suit while she, beaming more than ever, was fabulous in her leather dress that showed little tummy, since Cristina Marino is pregnant.

Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino guests at You've Got Mail



The one in the program Maria De Filippi for the two actors it was the first couple TV appearance and to be at their debut we have to admit that we really liked Luca and Cristina together, since they were discreet and very empathetic with the protagonists of the story who saw them involved to the point of being moved during the usual storytelling of the presenter, during which Cristina Marino has been framed on several occasions with the tears cascading down her face. And Luca Argentero also talked about how important the family is since both he and Cristina grew up in very close families. And the family is even more important now that Crisina Marino is pregnant.

"We are happy to have been part of a love story", Admitted the former competitor of Big Brother speaking with Camilla, a young fan of hers who a few months ago lost her mother due to a terrible illness and who now has to look after (albeit with enormous pleasure) her father Luciano, who has been confined to a wheelchair for 4 years now. The actor of I, Leonardo and her 29-year-old partner showed with words and deeds that they had been very touched by the story of this family, giving the girl not only a splendid jewel, but also 12 weekends around Europe to spend in the company of her boyfriend , between super relaxing spas and fairytale capitals. These are really great gifts!

Luca Argentero and Cristiana Marino soon parents

Luca and Cristiana after being engaged for 4 years are now in the process of becoming parents, just as the 41-year-old actor himself announced in a recent and unexpected post Instagram in which he admitted to waiting for his first son from mate: "You and me … We become three"Argentero wrote next to a black and white photo where he enjoyed listening to Marino's tummy with a stethoscope, which should be in his fifth month today.

Known on the set of the film Caribbean holidays in 2015, the love between them struck after a while (after Luca had closed the relationship with the ex wife Myriam Catania), Luca and Cristina are not only preparing to become mom and dad, but also husband and wife. Well yes, the couple has announced that they are planning to get married, even if a certain date has not yet been established that will probably come after the birth of the baby. This 2020 seems to have really started on the right foot for Luca Argentero and his fiancée (as well as future wife) Cristiana Marino, and if good morning starts in the morning who knows how many other news await them for the next 12 months!

