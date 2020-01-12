“Lower your hints now”: Verónica Castro sends a message to Yolanda Andrade again?

A few months ago, Veronica Castro was in the eye of the hurricane, after Yolanda Andrade revealed that he had an affair with her, even assured that they were married (symbolically), however, he always denied it and was upset with the conductive.

The above triggered a war of indirect between Vero and the driver of Montse & Joe, Well, the first one began to send hidden messages" in social networks and the second one kept making fun of the star of TV soaps in several television programs.

And when it was believed that the lawsuit had come to an end, who was protagonist of the first season of the series The house of flowers surprised his followers of Instagram with another message:

“Blocking in social networks is not always an act of immaturity. There are principles in this life that are not negotiated: tranquility, dignity, respect, autonomy and the free right to ignore those who do not do us good. ”

Some followers of Veronica Castro they applauded his message, and other comments that “should already lower him at indirect".