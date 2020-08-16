Lower Decks, what is the Janeway Protocol?

Share it:

The second episode of the interesting Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted on CBS All Acccess last Thursday and just as the pilot drew on the franchise canon for most of his – hit and miss – beats, but one particular moment of the episode stands out from all the rest.

In one of the episode's subplots, Ensign Rutherford attempts to change careers by leaving engineering behind. His first move is thus to try the path to get to the command. Commander Ransom then puts Rutherford in a series of simulations to test his ability and unfortunately they don't go as hoped, even if Ransom seems to enjoy watching the ensign fail in so many different and never before seen ways. At one point, however, the commander encourages Rutherford to use "the Janeway Protocol". But what is it about?

The reference, in the first place, is a Kathryn Janeway, a Starfleet captain who led the USS Voyager home from the Delta Quadrant in the third episode of the homonymous television series, entitled "Parallax", in which Janeway orders the helmsman Tom Paris to "pierce" a space-time vortex at "full power".

So the Janeway Protocol requires "to make their way as possible in complex situations"And here is Ransom's advice, very wise.