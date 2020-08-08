Lovecraft Country: the new HBO series produced by J.J. Abrams

Share it:

The multimillion-dollar deal between Bad Robot and HBO will bring us back within the walls of the Overlook Hotel with the Shining prequel series and will hold many more surprises in store for us in the future. For now, the collaboration between the cable giant and J.J. Abrams (Lost, Star Wars) gives us Lovecraft Country, the television adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel that follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a journey through 1950s America to the search for Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams), the father of Atticus, and his true lineage.

A journey that blends the disturbing white supremacists with Lovecraft's nightmares that mysteriously emerge from the American countryside. Ironically, Matt Ruff's project was born as a pitch for a television series along the lines of X-Files but, instead of agents Mulder and Scully, Ruff has the idea of ​​making the protagonist an African American family that publishes a safe guide for black travelers in the days of Jim Crow's segregation laws.

As a guarantee of success we find the very talented Jordan Peele (Get Out, We) to partner Abrams as executive producer; the hope is that his touch and vision will be perceived between the frames of the episodes. The series will debut on HBO on August 16, but unfortunately we will have to wait for autumn to follow it on Sky Atlantic. While waiting to set your eyes on the first episodes of Lovecraft Country, we advise you to recover the SKY releases of August. For now, let's be satisfied with a complete picture of the situation and understand the potential of this interesting product.

America, 1954

The life of African Americans in the United States of America in the 1950s was certainly not easy. Although no horror elements are needed to make disturbing the fact that only half a century ago the degree of civilization, despite that of civilization, was almost medieval, we must not forget that those were the years of McCarthyism, the War in Korea, the Suez and Khrushchev crisis. It is perhaps even more chilling to witness how as the years go by the current situation has kept an unacceptable core of intolerance, but this is not the place to deepen this issue and, in case you are interested, you can read our special on the ten series against racism.

We would love that Lovecraft Country he painted a critical and unfiltered portrait of the social situation of those years, when racial discrimination against African American minorities was on the agenda and led to a real ghettoization of the black population. Matt Ruff's novel does it quite ruthlessly and we would like to see on screen at least some of the ignominies that Atticus and his companions have to suffer because of the color of their skin.

As already mentioned above, we trust Jordan Peele's experience and guidance, who as an executive producer will certainly be able to convey the critical attitude shown in Get Out, assisted by the excellent mastery of film genres shown in his films, especially when it comes to horror and supernatural atmospheres.

Lovecraft, but not what you think

The supernatural element will certainly be one of Lovecraft Country's selling points. The Lovecraftian imaginary has always inspired a multitude of works, from literature to cinematography. In any case, the true nature of the reference to the Providence writer's work should not be misunderstood by Ruff and the writers of the series. "When, long ago, the gods created the Earth; Man was modeled at birth on the beautiful image of Jupiter. A minor part of the beasts were then drawn; yet they were too far from humanity. To fill the distance (…) they sculpted a beast in a semi-human figure, filled it with vice, and called the thing Negro.". No, they are not the words of a sect of fanatics, but"On the Creation of Negroes"written by Lovecraft.

For Ruff, the real problem with racist literature is the narrow view of the world, which is generally not very interesting. In this regard, Lovecraft is an exception, because he has that something that transcends his limited view of the world; reason why it is still read today. It is therefore easy to understand the stratification of cultural references at the base of Lovecraft Country, which should go far beyond the simple mythology of the Chtulu Cycle, although the monstrous creatures born from Lovecraft's mind will certainly constitute one of the narrative cornerstones of the series.

Don't worry, it's HBO

One aspect on which we will be able to sleep very quietly will be the technical realization of the series. HBO in recent years has accustomed us to shows with a high aesthetic potential, as well as narrative. The staging of Lovecraft Country already promises from the trailers to be accurate, well calibrated and without smudging. A job as it should be, in short; not that it should surprise, knowing the personalities involved in the project, among which it stands out Misha Green, showrunner of the series, which we have not yet mentioned, but whose role will certainly be decisive for the success of the show.

Green, best known for her work on Underground, is keen to declare the importance of its two production pillars, Abrams and Peele, for their contribution to television series and cinematography which paved the way for productions such as Lovecraft Contry, whose intent is not to be just a horror series, but also action and sci-fi. In conclusion, a sprawling genre show, as befits the mythology from which it takes its cue, which aims to entertain and keep fans of this type of entertainment close through more or less explicit quotations and situations that are truly enjoyable in the eyes of the enthusiast.