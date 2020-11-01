Lovecraft Country: review of the first episodes of the HBO series

It doesn’t matter if and how long you wait for this show, because in any case Lovecraft Country is already a success. The series produced by Jordan Peele e J.J. Abrams embodies a resilience that abhors compromise and which aims to reach the Watchmen that was the spearhead of last year in terms of themes and scope. The comparison with Damon Lindelof’s masterpiece may not only seem risky, but at the moment in fact it is, since we have only been able to peek at the first five episodes of the series in preview, waiting for the autumn release on our screens.

The fact remains that, like Watchmen, the series of Misha Green, while speaking in the past tense, it has a lot to say about our present and on our being in the present, recounting the journey of a black family in Jim Crow’s America in the 1950s. If this premise intrigues you, know that you are not alone; me tooour curiosity has grown exponentially after viewing the first half of the season.

And if in our special on Lovecraft Country we have provided you with the context to approach this series, now we are here to tell you what we think of these five initial episodes, waiting for the debut on October 31st on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW TV.

A swing of genres

The first approach a Lovecraft Country is unsettling: a lysergic scene that combines the nightmares of the Korean War, the monsters of Lovecraft and baseball. A surreal feeling which soon plunges us into the reality of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a veteran of the aforementioned war and traveling to Chicago with a purpose: to find his father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams), who says he has discovered an unprecedented truth about his true lineage. This premise will lead Atticus to Ardham – a fictional city on the border with New Hampshire – in the heart of that portion of America where the writer H.P. Lovecraft set much of its mythology and defined, by virtue of this, Lovecraft Country. As you can already guess from this introduction, the boundaries between the real and the fantastic are very blurred and flow, at the level of writing and staging, into a veritable chamber of wonders of genres, ranging from social engagement, horror with gore shades, science fiction, thriller; all seasoned with a healthy action adventure element.

If this mixture of genres may seem risky to you, it is because the Lovecraft Country concept itself is risky; a series that combines well-defined social subtext with pure entertainment, which he remembers at times Indiana Jones e X-Files, with an underlying finesse that is not at all obvious.

A calculated gamble, which in the long run proves to be a winner, giving us a gift a variety of situations at times unprecedented and a careful study of the characters, whose introspection is preparatory to the unveiling of some of the mysteries that surround the plot of the series. A convincing writing is echoed by an impeccable and controlled staging, which manages to adapt dynamically to the context and genre.

The research and preparation work exudes from the shots, clean and balanced, while the performance of the actors gives us moments of delicious empathy, which release anger and resignation, tension and relief, without ever flattening the protagonists in the background, but giving them depth and space for action.

A question of balance

What surprises in Lovecraft Country is how much the thematic / value system is declined within the narrative structure; a factor that should be taken for granted in any good story, but which often tends to be overlooked or set aside in favor of quite other narrative artifices. What is particularly striking is the socio-cultural impulse that acts as a propellant not only to the protagonists, but also to the supporting actors, while maintaining consistency with the gender identity and the stylistic features of the narrative. Emblematic in this regard is the case of Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) half-sister of Letitia, who would like to feel on her skin the feeling that it feels to be a white woman in a world of whites, whose events will lead to a truly hilarious gore parenthesis.

And in part the credit must certainly be attributed under the influence of Jordan Peele as an executive producer; a director and screenwriter who in his works has so far been a master in creating worlds anchored to a genre aesthetic that at the same time becomes full of real thematic boulders, such as the relationship between identity and diversity, between indifference and inclusion.

All this finds in Misha Green’s artistic sensibility fertile ground for that crasis between spectacularization and intimism that combines entertainment and reflection, with the risk, however, that the first suffocates the second, in a not too veiled recourse to hyperboles that try to make themselves the apex and citation of the expression of gender. Because after all, the real monsters of the series are not Lovecraft’s at all.