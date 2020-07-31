Lovecraft Country, horror and mystery in the synopsis of JJ Abrams' HBO series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Only a few weeks left before the new horror series debuts on HBO Lovecraft Country, conceived by Jordan Peele and produced by J.J. Abrams, together with Peele himself and the showrunner Misha Green. Set in the 1950s, the series features the war veteran Atticus (Jonathan Majors), a black man in segregationist America.

Together with her friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and her uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), Atticus embarks on a journey to find the missing father. The three will have to guard against the violence of the whites and the presence of evil spirits.

HBO has published the synopsis of the first 5 episodes of Lovecraft Country. In episode 1, Sundown, "veteran and pulp fiction enthusiast Atticu Freeman travels from the South to Chicago in search of his missing father Montrose. After recruiting his uncle George and his childhood friend Letitia the trio crosses the Midwest, among the dangers lurking at every corner, especially after sunset. "

In episode 2, Whitey’s on the Moon, "after a terrifying night, Leti and George enjoy the new arrangement, while Atticus begins to be suspicious to their guests at Ardham Lodge, Christina and her father Samuel, who have mysterious plans for the ceremony of the Sons of Adam. "

In episode 3, Holy Ghost, "Atticus is tormented by guilt as George's wife, Hippolytes, urges him to tell the full story of what happened to Ardham ".

In episode 4, A History of Violence, "when Christina mysteriously shows up at her door, Leti confronts Atticus on her plan to secretly return to Florida".

In episode 5, Strange Case, "Montrose 's betrayal unleashes Atticus' repressed anger, leaving Leti deeply upset and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret loverto."

If you haven't already, you can take a look at the Lovecraft Country trailer, released a few weeks after the first teaser in the series.