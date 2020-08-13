Lovecraft Country, here's how HBO tackled HP Lovecraft's racism

Share it:

As we could see in the Lovecraft Country trailer, the HBO series will stage the disturbing tales born from mind of HP Lovecraft. The creator of the show then spoke about her experience dealing with the works of the Providence writer.

During a meeting with journalists, Misha Green revealed how he dealt with the racism present in Lovecraft's works: "I know the works of Lovecraft, I also know the story of his life. When I read his stories I didn't freak out like many other people. I thought, they are very interesting and you can see the impact they have had, but it was easy to notice the parts where racism is present as well. It is difficult for me to separate the two, especially as I can find many other horror works where there are no such racist scenes. So I don't find Lovecraft that sacred, but I think Lovecraft Country is a very cool title".

Recall that the work will be a transposition of the book of the same name written by Matt Ruff, a work that tells us the story of Atticus Freeman and his journey with Letitia and George. Misha Green then claimed to have followed Matt Ruff's lead in addressing Lovecraft's racism: "We will use the best parts and develop those, only then will we move forward. So I had no problem accepting this job". Waiting for see the first episode, we leave you with the official synopsis of Lovecraft Country.