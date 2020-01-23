Love on the set blossoms Attack on Titan, two voice actors announce the wedding!

Share it:

The attack of the Giants it is one of the most important series of the last decade, and will certainly be remembered in the future as one of the highest points ever reached by Japanese animation. The couple who will struggle to forget this work, however, will undoubtedly be the one composed of two talented voice actors: Romi Park is Kazuhiro Yamaji.

According to what confirmed by the same actors in fact, the two would have understood that they had feelings for each other during some dubbing sessions for the third season of the anime and recently decided to get married. The talented Rosi Park is nothing less than the voice of Hange Zoe, the new leader of the research corps, while the veteran Kazuhiro Yamaji he was lucky enough to lend his voice to the villain Kenny.

In the anime, both characters share a personal relationship with the Captain Levi, the strongest soldier in humanity. Hange began collaborating with Levi from the year 844 and over time managed to earn the respect of the young Ackerman. Immediately after Erwin Smith's death, Levi himself will recognize Hange as his superior. Kenny on the other side is presented as the Captain's maternal uncle, as well as his mentor and guardian. Levi can therefore celebrate his new acquired aunt.

We remind you that The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive next autumn and will finally conclude the adaptation of the manga, putting an end to the work of Hajime Isayama. According to some rumors, this last season should also be taken care of by the guys from WIT Studio.