Love Live! Sunshine !!: Aqours will have a live-action video soon

On the official Twitter account for the multimedia franchise of Love Live! it was announced that the musical unit Aqours of Love Live! Sunshine!! will have their first live-action promo video that will feature the actual members of the group, as part of a new project titled “We Are Challengers”.

The project also includes the release of a CD as part of the recently launched “Aqours Club 2021”. This CD will include the main musical theme of the project and the live-action promotional video. The account also announced an expansion for the magazine Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-.

On the other hand, Love Live! Sunshine !! was an original anime produced by the studios Sunrise under the direction of Kazuo Sakai. The first thirteen-episode season premiered in July 2016, followed by a thirteen-episode second season in October 2017. The feature film was subsequently produced. Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow, which was released in Japan in January 2019.

Chika Takami, a normal self-proclaimed girl, has never been involved in any club and was lacking in notable talents. However, after a visit to Tokyo, she discovers a scenario where even an ordinary girl like her could shine: the world of school idols. Inspired by μ’s, the former school idol group, Chika is determined to start her own idol club in her hometown by the sea at Uranohoshi Academy. But even before gathering the students to join the group, the aspiring idol discovers that her biggest obstacle is the student council president, Dia Kurosawa, who is strongly opposed to the creation of the club.

