         'Love is Blind' trailer: Netflix's new reality mix 'Married at first sight' and 'Touch contact'

Netflix wants to help people find true love in Valentine's Day, or at least, help them stay entertained with a reality show. The platform has launched the first advance of its next series of quotes, 'Love is Blind', in which a group of singles tries to fall in love and compromise, never seeing how the other person looks. Following in the wake of other recent ones like 'The Bachelor 'and' Married at first sight'.

Like the latest reality of the service's success, 'The Circle', the first season of ten episodes will be launched on Netflix within three weeks as of February 13. Starting with the first batch of episodes, the contestants, who are isolated from the world and from each other in their respective "capsules," speak with possible love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they set out and then already set their eyes on his fiance for the first time. "Come on, as an evolution of the telecinco program 'Long live the bride and groom ' o 'Touch contact'.

Nevertheless, once each couple is engaged, they return to the real world to see if their relationships can survive outside the reality bubble. With an upcoming wedding in their minds, couples will have to see if your physical connection matches the emotional ones that they did in the program, and based on the images of the trailer it seems that not all couples will be happy forever."I have found the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with"says a contestant at the beginning of the trailer.

Although it seems that "Ethnicity, race, physical appearance"They don't matter during the program, all of those things can take their toll in the real world, when they meet families, etc." EThis marriage is destroying me and my family"says the same contestant at the end. There are fights for fidelity, debts, interracial relations … and a dramatic and tearful ending. But others will find their better half. Everything will end with a two-hour end February 27.