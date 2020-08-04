love in sight between KJ Apa and Madelain Petsch? Some comments suggest it

Share it:

We continue to talk about the protagonists of Riverdale: this time it's about KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch, who exchanged comments that immediately made fans discuss the series produced by The CW.

As you can read in Instagram post present at the bottom of the news, it was Archie Andrews' interpreter who first shared a photo of him, taken near his swimming pool and who commented as follows: "Your pool attendant is ready to be hired"Among the numerous comments on the photo, more than four thousand, there is also that of his colleague Madelaine Petsch, who wrote this short message:"Next is my home". KJ Apa has immediately responded to the invitation, warning that he is already out of his house.

Fans of the series featured in the Netflix catalog immediately began discussing this exchange of messages, although it is very likely that the two were simply joking with each other. In the meantime, fans are still waiting to find out what the consequences of the cancellations of two series related to Riverdale will be, we refer to Katy Keene and Sabrina's Terrifying AdventuresIn fact, according to many, this decision could have a strong impact also on the stories of Archie and the other protagonists of the series.