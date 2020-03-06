Love I Love Me ’, the new song by Demi Lovato, is REPLETA of hidden messages

Share it:

Demi Lovato has just released a new song. It's called ‘I love me’ and, as the artist herself commented, it partly reflects everything that happened last year.

It is the second issue that opens, after Anyone, after his return to the stage four years later.

We were waiting for the arrival of May as water Demi Lovato's new song And it has not disappointed us at all. Not only because it is a true pop genre song that has become part of our favorite ‘playlist’ and contains a great yourself love yourself ’message, but also because it has come alongside a Loaded video clip of hints and hidden messages especially what has hurt him in the past. Among these things is ‘Camp Rock ’, the Jonas Brothers, the overdose he suffered in July 2018, the internal demons in the form of insecurities he has, several ruptures he has been through … Flipping, yes.

Is named ‘I love me’ -All declaration of intentions- and in the same video clip he has made a kind of ‘thank u, next’ to everything we just told you. Obviously, we will analyze it in detail.

The ‘I love me’ video clip, the new song by Demi Lovato that has not left anyone indifferent

At the beginning of the video, the singer appears with her two ‘I’ in a room. On the one hand, there is peace and tranquility, represented in white, and on the other its internal demons, under a darker version. Fight against this last Demi, which reproduces your insecurities, as it can be with your physique.

‘‘ I feel guilty for everything I eat. For everything I eat. ’

Once the fight is over, the singer goes out to the street to literally pass by and say goodbye to all her past as a Disney girl, with whom she ended up a little bad …

Your participation in ‘Camp Rock’.

The relationship with Hermanos Jonas.

As he has done with his ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and his commitment to another girl. The ‘beef’ is served!

But the most important thing is that Demi, with ‘I love me’, has left her addictions behind and closed the overdose chapter.

We can't be more proud!