“Love can do everything”: Memo del Bosque meets his children in the hospital (PHOTOS)

January 4, 2020
At last, Guillermo of the Forest He was able to meet again with his children and wife, after he remained isolated after the bone marrow transplant he underwent in early December.

Through his Instagram account, the producer shared a series of photographs in which he appears tightly cuddled with his "babies", to whom – including Vica Andrade, his wife – he dedicated a message.

“My best gift, the love that everything can, my babies. My life engine, Vica, thanks for always being with me, I love you! We are living this miracle from the hand of God, because I can do everything in Christ, which strengthens me, ”wrote Forest Memo.

In addition, he thanked his family, friends, doctors and nurses who have been at his side supporting him since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

“Thanks to the whole family, friends who are present and to so many prayer groups asking for my health. THANK YOU, to the doctors and nurses who are making it happen! ”, He added.

