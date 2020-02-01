Love and Thunder 'will be very crazy

Share it:

The surprising revelation that took place at the San Diego Comic-Con of this year 2019 has caught us with our feet changed. Marvel is always ready to surprise and, after 'Avengers: Endgame', a film that has covered the titles in recent years (both before and after the premiere', from the studio they had a very important challenge: to announce something that promised future and made us forget what we had seen so far.

And, as always, they have achieved it again, thanks above all to a great revelation: the return of Natalie Portman to the MCU, and in the most amazing way possible. According to Deadline, Taika Waititi has already finished the script of Thor's new adventure, and it is already confirmed that the film will begin shooting in mid-2020. Taika Waitit warns:

"There are always new things to see and do, and I think we're going to bend a lot in that and make it bigger, bolder and brighter. There will be some really crazy things in the movie"

But what is the release date of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'? And the synopsis? What comic will the movie be based on? And, most importantly: will we see Thor Gordo or will he have recovered his abs?

'Thor 4' Release Date

The new installment of the God of Thunder, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', already has a confirmed release date, and we will have to wait a couple of years, since the Marvel calendar is quite complete. The release date of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is November 5, 2021.

The premiere will coincide in the same year with 'Doctor Strange 2: in the multiverse of madness' and with'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings'.

'Thor 4' Synopsis

Although the official synopsis of the film is not yet known, we do know something: it will be based on The Mighty Thor comic series' created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. In this series of comics, we discover that Jane Foster, Thor's love interest, has cancer, and the only way to heal is through Thor's hammer, known as mjölnir.





So, Jane Foster becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor since he is no longer considered worthy of continuing to carry the hammer. The director himself, Taika Waititi, has confirmed that he is taking inspiration from that series of comics for his film.

What we don't know is where Thor will be at that moment. At the end of 'Avengers: Endgame', Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy, so everything is possible, even if his participation in the film is with a more secondary role. Meanwhile, Valkiria, which we last saw as Queen of New Asgard, will finally be openly bisexual (becoming the first character of the LGTBI collective in a Marvel movie) and will be actively looking for a queen to accompany her.

'Thor 4' Cast

In 'Thor: Love and Thunder'will be present, of course, the Thunder God himself Chris Hemsworth although, with his character tied to the Guardians of the Galaxy, we are still not very clear about Thor's weight in this new installment (we talk about weight in the plot, not if Thor Fat will follow or not).

Tessa Thompson also returns as Valkiria, gaining prominence. And the craziest, surreal and unexpected return is that of Natalie Portman, playing Jane Foster. The famous actress participated in the first two installments of 'Thor' but decided to depart from Marvel since she does not feel comfortable in films with so much budget and so much green screen. But apparently he has thought again, and Marvel has taken the opportunity to bring it back to us.

'Thor 4' Director

New Zealand director Taika Waititi will repeat as director (and screenwriter) of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', after the applause of critics and audiences that took' Thor: Ragnarok ', one of the favorite movies of Marvel fans, who managed to give a new air to the character and, why not, to the entire MCU.

According to several American media, the filmmaker has already finished the script of the film, which will be based on the comic series of 'Mighty Thor', created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, and that Kevin Feige has praised as one of the best current comic series of recent years.

'Thor 4' Comic

Since we know that Natalie Portman a.k.a. Jane Foster will carry Thor's hammer in this new installment, most likely the movie is based on the comics of 'The mighty Thor'.

'Thor 4' Trailer

For now we don't have 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer.

'Thor 4' Images

For now, the only image we have is the official logo of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', In addition to several images of the presentation of the film at the Comic-Con.

