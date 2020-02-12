         Love and science fiction: 24 series, books and movies to give and enjoy on Valentine's Day

Share it:

Science fiction has given us hours and hours of entertainment with future dystopians – whose features remind us suspiciously of today – or overwhelming battles … but in those fantasy universes there is also room for great love stories. If this Valentine is thinking about giving culture, you just want to take advantage of that evening to see something romantic, we propose a selection of love and science fiction series, books and movies. They are not all they are, but they are all they are.

Her

'Her' is probably the love and technology film par excellence of recent times, a story that demonstrates the progress and importance of technology in our lives but also how an increasingly connected society creates more and more lonely individuals.

Upstream Color

Shane Carruth's second film is as rare as it is magnetic: 'Upstream Color' (5 euros) tells the story of two people whose life is linked thanks to a parasite that is evolving, passing from the human being, to the pig and ending in an orchid . A proposal as groundbreaking at the plot level as lyrical in planes and sound.

The fly

Terror and love go hand in hand in this science fiction movie starring Jeff Goldblum, an ambitious scientist who alters his molecular structure while doing a teleportation experiment. A reporter who follows the researcher's career is facing a horrifying challenge: take care and love someone who is half man and half fly.

Ex Machina

After 'Her' we continue exploring the love stories between a man and a woman who is not human with the recent 'Ex Machina', in this case the female robot Ava, the result of a creation of a solitary multimillionaire programmer. Will love one day be possible between men and machines?

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

It seems like yesterday and it's been more than 15 years since 'Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind' was released, a lyrical title whose adaptation to Castilian as 'Forget Me' was won in our ranking of worst-translated movie titles in Spain.

Chascarrillos on the sidelines, 'Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind' is a heartbreak story in which a woman undergoes an experimental treatment to eliminate all the memories of her ex, who decides to do the same. And is that how beautiful is love and how difficult when it ends And only memories remain.

Source code

In 'Source Code' there is time for action and love in just eight minutes, the time that Captain Colter Stevens has to get into the body of another person who is inside a train where a terrorist attack will happen, having the mission to deactivate the bomb … and to meet another passenger on the train.

Starman, the man of the stars

Romantic and extraterrestrial drama of the 80s and available in both series and film format, we highlight the John Carpenter film of 1984. A very young Jeff Bridges embodies a being from outer space whose ship falls in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin. There she will meet a widow, acquiring the form of her late husband to convince him to take her to his mothership falling in love in the process.

A love between two worlds

Oh, the loves of youth, what I leave in some people. This is the case of Adam, a normal person who lives in a universe composed of two very different worlds (even with different gravity). When one day he meets his great love of youth on television, he decides to leave everything and find a way to return to that world where one day he was happy challenging physics.

A Love Between Two Worlds (Blu-ray)

12 monkeys

Although now it is also a series of Syfy, the movie starring Bruce Willis tells the story of a man from a future devastated by a coronavirus that travels to the present to try to avoid the pandemic. No one understands his mission, so he ends up in an insane asylum. Are you crazy or tell the truth? Your psychiatrist will begin to believe you as your professional relationship goes further, entering a plot of conspiracy and viruses.

Locust

The continuous bombing and exaltation of romantic love in these times can make if you are single you feel a little out of wave… but light years from the characters of 'Lobster', a most original Greek dystopian film that speaks of a near future in which singles have no place in society, that's why they are arrested and confined in a hotel where they have 45 days to straighten their situation and fall in love for a lifetime.

Terminator

For lovers of the genre of action and science fiction, this saga is a great must. But although in our memory the spectacular war scenes remain, we must recognize that 'Terminator' is also a great love story and that it is this that sows the ground for the development of the rest of the franchise. And it is that the soldier sent by the resistance to protect Sarah Connor and Connor herself fall in love and from her union the future leader of the rebellion arises.

Terminator – Blu-Ray (Blu-ray)

The island

Michael Bay's film tells the story of the near future (2019, je) where two residents of a kind of concentration camp wrapped in apparent normality decide to go out into the real world, a place devastated by the ecological disasters of past generations. An action thriller seasoned by the love story of its two protagonists, Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson.

Another land

Parallel worlds, quantum physics and love In this title he won the special jury prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. It tells the story of a brilliant student accepted at MIT to study astrophysics and a successful composer about to have her second child when a tragic accident happens on the day of the discovery of a duplicate planet.

The girl who jumped through time

We continue traveling in time, but this time we go to Japan, place of the anime 'The girl who jumped through time', where a high school student discovers that she has the power to travel in time. A friend discovers his secret and enters into a teenage romance with all the drama inherent in that era seasoned by his temporary leaps.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Within the extensive science fiction saga par excellence highlights 'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones', which counts the great love story between Anakin Skywalker and Princess Padme. A forbidden romance, of political connotations and in which we will see the future Darth Vader fall into the terrible claws of the dark side of the Force.

Star Wars Ii: Attack Of The Blu-Ray Clones Metallic Edition (Blu-ray)

Your name

This anime movie tells the story of a boy and a girl who during their sleep exchange their bodies with each other. Soon they learn to communicate by means of notes and, at the same time, they develop a particularly intimate connection. They soon discover, when they want to know each other, that something separates them beyond spatial distance.

Your Name (Ltd Steelbook) (Blu-Ray + Dvd) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Doctor Who

The veteran and iconic British series with jumps in time where its protagonist can change his body has left us two great love stories, with River Song and Rose Tyler. The most recent is that of River Song, the companion and sentimental companion of the eleventh Doctor in his travels in time

San Junipero (Black Mirror)

From the cinema we jump to one of the current science fiction reference series, 'Black Mirror'. With a different plot in each chapter, we highlight that of 'San Junipero', both for its quality and because unlike the general tonic of British production, it is marked by hope and the possibility of a happy outcome between two digital avatars of two women.

Available on Neftlix under subscription

True Blood (series)

Mythical series where you have located them at a time when vampires coexist with humans thanks to the invention of a synthetic blood that a priori prevents them from being predators of humans. Throughout the seven seasons we will see the protagonist Sookie Stackhouse fall in love and mate with the vampire Bill Compton, combining the problem of love with the difference of species.

See HBO under subscription. The complete DVD series for 79.99 euros on Amazon

True Blood Pack Season 1-7 (DVD)

Outlander

We return to the space-time plots with the series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels. In them we will see a nurse newly married there by 1945, the year of the end of World War II. Everything looks very happy, until it is mysteriously found in the Jacobite uprisings of 1743 in Scotland. A totally different era that brings with it a new love, having to combine them both.

Pack: Outlander – Seasons 1-4 (Blu-ray)

Solaris

With film and book, we highlight the claustrophobic literary work that consecrated Stanislaw Lem who has his starting point on the inhospitable planet Solaris. A science fiction work that delve into human psychology and affective relationships that we establish between us and our fears.

The woman of the traveler in time

Love and time travel are a very recurring combo in science fiction, as we have seen in this article. And in case it was not difficult enough to make a relationship last, Audrey Niffenegger's opera takes a twist to marriages by adding a strange genetic disorder to her husband that causes her to travel in time unpredictably. It will be his selfless wife who will have to deal with absences and most dangerous experiences. In our opinion, the book is much better than the movie.

The woman of the time traveler (BEST SELLER)

Crazy love and other stories

With 'Joker' as one of the films of last year and 'Birds of prey' just released, we are facing a great moment to dive into the comic 'Crazy love and other stories' (19.47 euros) that collects the love story between Harley Quinn and the most terrifying clown in the Batman universe.

Sex Criminals (comic)

We finished our review of love in science fiction with 'Sex Criminals' (15.20 euros), a comic that takes love to the earthly, specifically that every time Suzie and Joan maintain relationships, time literally stops. An original proposal awarded by the Eisner and Harvey awards for the best comic series in 2014.

Sex Criminals 1. A dirty trick (Armchair Orejero)

