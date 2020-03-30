Lourdes Munguía is filled with brothers-in-law presumes her pretty sister

Share it:

Once Lourdes Munguía demonstrated the beauty that exists in her family, proof of this was the photo where she appears next to her sister Jackie, whom she boasted in style on her Instagram, as she celebrated her birthday.

After the publication of Lourdes, her fans were hypnotized with how young her sister looks, who has a perfect figure as well as the famous one, because they made it known through the comments they sent her.

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Jackeline, may God bless her always", "Congratulations, I don't know who, but to both of them beautiful", "Excellent photo and congratulations to Jacqueline. Both great ladies," they wrote to the celebrated woman.

Recall that Lourdes, in addition to her great talent and career on the small screen, was also recognized for the beauty she has at her age, even netizens have put her to compete with her friend Maribel Guardia due to the figure she has.

As if that were not enough, Lourdes has distinguished herself among the other artists for not messing with anyone in the middle, much less scandals, so her career has been far from the eye of the hurricane.

