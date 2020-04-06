         Louis C.K. Surprisingly Launches New Comedy Special For Those Who "Need To Laugh When Things Go To Shit"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Louis C.K. has amazed everyone, fans and critics alike, with the surprise release of 'Sincerely Louis C.K.', a new comedy special, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

C.K.

Louis C.K. has announced that it has released this special for those who "need to laugh"in a situation like the current one. To be able to see it, you have the option to buy it or watch it streaming on the comedian's website for the price of $ 7.99. Furthermore, C.K. has also released the following Press release:

I think there are two types of person in the world. Some need to laugh when things go to shit. In fact, the more shit, the more series, the darker and more terrifying, the more dangerous and urgent something is, the more important it will be to laugh in the middle of it and often directly in your face. These people believe that it is no coincidence that humans have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies to the most difficult times. And that we are the only species with the ladybugs that laugh at life.

Recall that his career collapsed after receiving several accusations for sexual harassment. He was removed from 'Gravity Falls' and fired from 'Pets 2', being few less than a plagued in Hollywood since then. I highly doubt that will change thanks to 'Sincerely Louis C.K.' but you never know.

Track | Deadline