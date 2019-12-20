Lots of skins in today's Fortnite store update

Share it:

Like every day, the Fortnite store it is updated bringing with it several new skins and objects, and today many outfits are on sale to change the look of your character. Do you remember the customizable colored skins?

It was the Marked Marauder and of all that myriad of colored looks on which the banners and icons unlocked by the players during the Battle royal, and that is now available again in all its variants on the store, together with the standard shield, the mantle, the pick and all the glider customizable. The skins in question cost 800 V-Bucks.

On the other hand, they are more expensive than Christmas ones, dedicated to Nutcracker: CrackShot is Crackabella cost respectively 2000 and 1500 V-Bucks, to which the 800 of the Snow Globe, if you want to give it an extra Christmas touch. Finally the Crackdown ballet debuts.

In Daily Sales instead we find the two ballets Rage Quit and Banner Wave, the Fixation pick and the Scarlet Defender and Nara skins. Obviously we remind you as always that the objects purchased have the sole function of changing the look of your character, and do not give any advantage in battle. What do you think of the new Fortnite store update?

Meanwhile, the Fortnite x Star Wars event is active, and Epic Games has cut the price of Save the World: find all the latest news on our site.