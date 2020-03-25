Lots of news for The Seven Deadly Sins 4: confirmed title, cast and month of release

Share it:

The latest issue of the Kodansha weekly Weekly Shonen Magazine has confirmed, without too many surprises, many of the rumors about The Seven Deadly Sins 4, the last season of the anime adaptation based on the manga of Nakaba Suzuki. Among the many new features, the month of debut of the new episodes.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment, this is the title chosen by the production, will broadcast the premiere of the last season in the month of October 2020 and should consist of 24 episodes. All the members of the cast will return to resume their roles for one last time, while the animations will be handled directly by the boys of J.C. Staff. THE BoarHat leak shown to you yesterday therefore, turned out to be completely correct.

We remind you that the fourth season will adapt the narrative arc New Holy War (already partially covered by the last season), that of the clash with the Demon King and the final arc, currently unnamed. The third season covered about 60 chapters in 24 episodes, so it is plausible that the last seventy will be adapted without too many smudges.

Among other things, Kodansha's magazine confirmed the arrival of a sequel to Suzuki's manga, written by the same and entitled The Four Knights of Apocalypse. The new series will follow the deeds of Tristan, princess of Liones and head of the four horsemen of the apocalypse.

